Earnings results for The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 02/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.2800000000000002.

The Home Depot last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot has generated $10.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. The Home Depot has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021. The Home Depot will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 23rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

30 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Home Depot in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $294.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.24%. The high price target for HD is $350.00 and the low price target for HD is $215.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 24 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Home Depot has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.87, and is based on 24 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $294.29, The Home Depot has a forecasted upside of 5.2% from its current price of $279.64. The Home Depot has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot pays a meaningful dividend of 2.12%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Home Depot does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of The Home Depot is 58.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Home Depot will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.98% next year. This indicates that The Home Depot will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

In the past three months, The Home Depot insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.26% of the stock of The Home Depot is held by insiders. 68.71% of the stock of The Home Depot is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD



Earnings for The Home Depot are expected to grow by 4.17% in the coming year, from $11.76 to $12.25 per share. The P/E ratio of The Home Depot is 24.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.65. The P/E ratio of The Home Depot is 24.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.24. The Home Depot has a PEG Ratio of 2.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here