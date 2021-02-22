Earnings results for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp is expected* to report earnings on 02/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Thomson Reuters in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.17%. The high price target for TRI is $120.00 and the low price target for TRI is $70.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Thomson Reuters has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $90.25, Thomson Reuters has a forecasted upside of 10.2% from its current price of $81.92. Thomson Reuters has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters pays a meaningful dividend of 1.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Thomson Reuters does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Thomson Reuters is 117.83%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Thomson Reuters will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.25% in the coming year. This indicates that Thomson Reuters may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

In the past three months, Thomson Reuters insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.49% of the stock of Thomson Reuters is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI



Earnings for Thomson Reuters are expected to grow by 13.48% in the coming year, from $1.78 to $2.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Thomson Reuters is 21.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.65. The P/E ratio of Thomson Reuters is 21.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 33.30. Thomson Reuters has a PEG Ratio of 3.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Thomson Reuters has a P/B Ratio of 4.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here