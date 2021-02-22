Earnings results for Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Titan Medical last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.0. Titan Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, February 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Titan Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 62.83%. The high price target for TMDI is $1.00 and the low price target for TMDI is $1.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Titan Medical has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.00, Titan Medical has a forecasted downside of 62.8% from its current price of $2.69. Titan Medical has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Titan Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

In the past three months, Titan Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.25% of the stock of Titan Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI



The P/E ratio of Titan Medical is 269.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.37. The P/E ratio of Titan Medical is 269.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 42.44.

More latest stories: here