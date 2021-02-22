Earnings results for Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Westlake Chemical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.06, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.10%. The high price target for WLK is $104.00 and the low price target for WLK is $30.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Westlake Chemical has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.12, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.06, Westlake Chemical has a forecasted downside of 22.1% from its current price of $87.37. Westlake Chemical has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical has a dividend yield of 1.28%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Westlake Chemical has been increasing its dividend for 16 years. The dividend payout ratio of Westlake Chemical is 33.13%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Westlake Chemical will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.55% next year. This indicates that Westlake Chemical will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

In the past three months, Westlake Chemical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $797,846.00 in company stock. 73.10% of the stock of Westlake Chemical is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 28.19% of the stock of Westlake Chemical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK



Earnings for Westlake Chemical are expected to grow by 42.53% in the coming year, from $1.74 to $2.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Westlake Chemical is 28.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.65. The P/E ratio of Westlake Chemical is 28.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.64. Westlake Chemical has a PEG Ratio of 38.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Westlake Chemical has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

