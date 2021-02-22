Earnings results for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17.

Whole Earth Brands last released its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. The firm earned $67 million during the quarter. Whole Earth Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Whole Earth Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Whole Earth Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.29%. The high price target for FREE is $23.00 and the low price target for FREE is $16.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Whole Earth Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.50, Whole Earth Brands has a forecasted upside of 40.3% from its current price of $13.90. Whole Earth Brands has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands does not currently pay a dividend. Whole Earth Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

In the past three months, Whole Earth Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 68.41% of the stock of Whole Earth Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE



Earnings for Whole Earth Brands are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to $1.03 per share.

