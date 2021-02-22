Earnings results for XP (NASDAQ:XP)

XP Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2.

Analyst Opinion on XP (NASDAQ:XP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for XP in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.31%. The high price target for XP is $56.00 and the low price target for XP is $28.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

XP has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.80, XP has a forecasted downside of 10.3% from its current price of $49.95. XP has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: XP (NASDAQ:XP)

XP does not currently pay a dividend. XP does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: XP (NASDAQ:XP)

In the past three months, XP insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.27% of the stock of XP is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of XP (NASDAQ:XP



Earnings for XP are expected to grow by 27.94% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $0.87 per share. The P/E ratio of XP is 99.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.65. The P/E ratio of XP is 99.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.49.

