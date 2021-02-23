Earnings results for Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion Corp is estimated to report earnings on 02/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Analyst Opinion on Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aegion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.85%. The high price target for AEGN is $26.00 and the low price target for AEGN is $24.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion does not currently pay a dividend. Aegion does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

In the past three months, Aegion insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $36,000.00 in company stock. Only 3.88% of the stock of Aegion is held by insiders. 94.66% of the stock of Aegion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN



Earnings for Aegion are expected to grow by 17.20% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Aegion is -19.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aegion is -19.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aegion has a P/B Ratio of 1.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

