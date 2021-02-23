Earnings results for Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 02/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.4.

Akerna last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm earned $3.71 million during the quarter. Akerna has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Akerna has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Akerna in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.19%. The high price target for KERN is $10.50 and the low price target for KERN is $10.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Akerna has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $10.50, Akerna has a forecasted upside of 54.2% from its current price of $6.81.

Dividend Strength: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna does not currently pay a dividend. Akerna does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

In the past three months, Akerna insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.40% of the stock of Akerna is held by insiders. Only 8.82% of the stock of Akerna is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN



The P/E ratio of Akerna is -4.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Akerna has a P/B Ratio of 2.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

