Earnings results for Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alimera Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 69.39%. The high price target for ALIM is $15.00 and the low price target for ALIM is $14.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alimera Sciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Alimera Sciences has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Alimera Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

In the past three months, Alimera Sciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.80% of the stock of Alimera Sciences is held by insiders. Only 23.78% of the stock of Alimera Sciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM



Earnings for Alimera Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.96) to $0.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Alimera Sciences is -10.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

