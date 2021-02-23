Earnings results for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Company is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $175.4.

Analyst Opinion on Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Altus Midstream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 34.27%. The high price target for ALTM is $45.00 and the low price target for ALTM is $24.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Altus Midstream has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.33, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.50, Altus Midstream has a forecasted downside of 34.3% from its current price of $52.49. Altus Midstream has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream does not currently pay a dividend. Altus Midstream does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, Altus Midstream will have a dividend payout ratio of 130.43% in the coming year. This indicates that Altus Midstream may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

In the past three months, Altus Midstream insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Altus Midstream is held by insiders. Only 12.72% of the stock of Altus Midstream is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM



Earnings for Altus Midstream are expected to grow by 31.81% in the coming year, from $3.49 to $4.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Altus Midstream is -0.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

