Earnings results for American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

American Software last released its quarterly earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business earned $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. American Software has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.2. American Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021. American Software will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 24th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.94%. The high price target for AMSWA is $23.00 and the low price target for AMSWA is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Software has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.00, American Software has a forecasted upside of 10.9% from its current price of $19.83. American Software has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software pays a meaningful dividend of 2.22%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Software has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Software is 169.23%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, American Software will have a dividend payout ratio of 200.00% in the coming year. This indicates that American Software may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

In the past three months, American Software insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $632,838.00 in company stock. Only 9.11% of the stock of American Software is held by insiders. 77.30% of the stock of American Software is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA



Earnings for American Software are expected to grow by 37.50% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $0.22 per share. The P/E ratio of American Software is 99.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of American Software is 99.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 76.03. American Software has a P/B Ratio of 6.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

