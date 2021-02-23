Earnings results for AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.7.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AMERISAFE in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.88%. The high price target for AMSF is $72.00 and the low price target for AMSF is $72.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AMERISAFE has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.00, AMERISAFE has a forecasted upside of 23.9% from its current price of $58.12. AMERISAFE has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

AMERISAFE pays a meaningful dividend of 1.86%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AMERISAFE does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of AMERISAFE is 23.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AMERISAFE will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.99% next year. This indicates that AMERISAFE will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, AMERISAFE insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of AMERISAFE is held by insiders. 98.45% of the stock of AMERISAFE is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for AMERISAFE are expected to decrease by -23.96% in the coming year, from $3.84 to $2.92 per share. The P/E ratio of AMERISAFE is 12.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of AMERISAFE is 12.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.42. AMERISAFE has a P/B Ratio of 2.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

