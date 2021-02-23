Earnings results for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.6099999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.2.

Analyst Opinion on Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.28, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.03%. The high price target for AHT is $6.00 and the low price target for AHT is $1.10. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ashford Hospitality Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.28, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a forecasted downside of 16.0% from its current price of $3.90. Ashford Hospitality Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust does not currently pay a dividend. Ashford Hospitality Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

In the past three months, Ashford Hospitality Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.60% of the stock of Ashford Hospitality Trust is held by insiders. Only 6.72% of the stock of Ashford Hospitality Trust is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT



Earnings for Ashford Hospitality Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($16.55) to ($1.54) per share. The P/E ratio of Ashford Hospitality Trust is -0.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ashford Hospitality Trust is -0.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.15. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

