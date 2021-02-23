Earnings results for Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Analyst Opinion on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.92, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.78%. The high price target for BCSF is $15.50 and the low price target for BCSF is $7.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.87%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bain Capital Specialty Finance is 82.93%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Bain Capital Specialty Finance will have a dividend payout ratio of 100.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Bain Capital Specialty Finance may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

In the past three months, Bain Capital Specialty Finance insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $277,630.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.43% of the stock of Bain Capital Specialty Finance is held by insiders. 54.61% of the stock of Bain Capital Specialty Finance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF



Earnings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance are expected to decrease by -8.11% in the coming year, from $1.48 to $1.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Bain Capital Specialty Finance is -33.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bain Capital Specialty Finance is -33.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

