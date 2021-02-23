Earnings results for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Analyst Opinion on Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brigham Minerals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.45%. The high price target for MNRL is $18.00 and the low price target for MNRL is $12.00. There are currently 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Brigham Minerals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.10, and is based on 9 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.50, Brigham Minerals has a forecasted downside of 6.5% from its current price of $15.50. Brigham Minerals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.19%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Brigham Minerals does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Brigham Minerals is 168.42%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Brigham Minerals will have a dividend payout ratio of 195.92% in the coming year. This indicates that Brigham Minerals may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

In the past three months, Brigham Minerals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.35% of the stock of Brigham Minerals is held by insiders. 70.57% of the stock of Brigham Minerals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL



Earnings for Brigham Minerals are expected to grow by 250.00% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $0.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Brigham Minerals is -775.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Brigham Minerals has a P/B Ratio of 2.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

