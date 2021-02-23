Earnings results for Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Caesarstone in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.86%. The high price target for CSTE is $11.00 and the low price target for CSTE is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Caesarstone has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Caesarstone has a forecasted downside of 16.9% from its current price of $13.23. Caesarstone has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone pays a meaningful dividend of 3.40%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Caesarstone does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

In the past three months, Caesarstone insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 46.96% of the stock of Caesarstone is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE



The P/E ratio of Caesarstone is 49.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of Caesarstone is 49.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.95. Caesarstone has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

