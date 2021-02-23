Earnings results for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.3.

Analyst Opinion on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Callon Petroleum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.48, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 67.22%. The high price target for CPE is $20.00 and the low price target for CPE is $0.50. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum does not currently pay a dividend. Callon Petroleum does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

In the past three months, Callon Petroleum insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Callon Petroleum is held by insiders. 39.74% of the stock of Callon Petroleum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE



Earnings for Callon Petroleum are expected to grow by 29.73% in the coming year, from $2.22 to $2.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Callon Petroleum is -0.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Callon Petroleum is -0.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Callon Petroleum has a PEG Ratio of 0.46. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Callon Petroleum has a P/B Ratio of 0.28. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

