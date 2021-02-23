Earnings results for Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.4.

Casper Sleep last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business earned $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. Casper Sleep has generated ($8.86) earnings per share over the last year. Casper Sleep has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021. Casper Sleep will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 24th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Casper Sleep in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.07%. The high price target for CSPR is $16.00 and the low price target for CSPR is $5.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Casper Sleep has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.20, Casper Sleep has a forecasted downside of 1.1% from its current price of $10.31. Casper Sleep has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep does not currently pay a dividend. Casper Sleep does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR)

In the past three months, Casper Sleep insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.45% of the stock of Casper Sleep is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR



Earnings for Casper Sleep are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.17) to ($1.31) per share. The P/E ratio of Casper Sleep is -2.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Casper Sleep is -2.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

