Earnings results for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Analyst Opinion on Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chatham Lodging Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.05%. The high price target for CLDT is $13.00 and the low price target for CLDT is $7.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Chatham Lodging Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.75, Chatham Lodging Trust has a forecasted downside of 23.0% from its current price of $12.67. Chatham Lodging Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust does not currently pay a dividend. Chatham Lodging Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

In the past three months, Chatham Lodging Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of Chatham Lodging Trust is held by insiders. 76.00% of the stock of Chatham Lodging Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT



Earnings for Chatham Lodging Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to $0.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Chatham Lodging Trust is -7.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Chatham Lodging Trust is -7.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chatham Lodging Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.77. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

