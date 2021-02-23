Earnings results for ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Analyst Opinion on ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ClearPoint Neuro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.42%. The high price target for CLPT is $38.00 and the low price target for CLPT is $15.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ClearPoint Neuro has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, ClearPoint Neuro has a forecasted downside of 52.1% from its current price of $24.00. ClearPoint Neuro has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro does not currently pay a dividend. ClearPoint Neuro does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

In the past three months, ClearPoint Neuro insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.15% of the stock of ClearPoint Neuro is held by insiders. Only 6.61% of the stock of ClearPoint Neuro is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT



Earnings for ClearPoint Neuro are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.53) per share. The P/E ratio of ClearPoint Neuro is -54.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ClearPoint Neuro is -54.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ClearPoint Neuro has a P/B Ratio of 80.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

