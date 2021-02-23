Earnings results for Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Analyst Opinion on Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coherus BioSciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 65.03%. The high price target for CHRS is $36.00 and the low price target for CHRS is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences does not currently pay a dividend. Coherus BioSciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

In the past three months, Coherus BioSciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,374,447.00 in company stock. Only 15.86% of the stock of Coherus BioSciences is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS



Earnings for Coherus BioSciences are expected to decrease by -48.54% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $0.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Coherus BioSciences is 8.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of Coherus BioSciences is 8.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 42.84. Coherus BioSciences has a PEG Ratio of 9.34. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Coherus BioSciences has a P/B Ratio of 11.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

