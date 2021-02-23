Earnings results for Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Colony Credit Real Estate in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.26%. The high price target for CLNC is $11.00 and the low price target for CLNC is $11.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate does not currently pay a dividend. Colony Credit Real Estate does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)

In the past three months, Colony Credit Real Estate insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of Colony Credit Real Estate is held by insiders. Only 32.29% of the stock of Colony Credit Real Estate is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC



Earnings for Colony Credit Real Estate are expected to decrease by -15.07% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $0.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Colony Credit Real Estate is -4.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Colony Credit Real Estate is -4.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Colony Credit Real Estate has a P/B Ratio of 0.50. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

