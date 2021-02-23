Earnings results for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Analyst Opinion on Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Compass Diversified in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.98%. The high price target for CODI is $22.00 and the low price target for CODI is $20.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Compass Diversified has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Compass Diversified has a forecasted downside of 11.0% from its current price of $23.59. Compass Diversified has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.10%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Compass Diversified has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Compass Diversified is 83.24%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Compass Diversified will have a dividend payout ratio of 84.71% in the coming year. This indicates that Compass Diversified may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

In the past three months, Compass Diversified insiders have sold 1,932.20% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $100,400.00 in company stock and sold $2,040,327.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Compass Diversified is held by insiders. Only 28.55% of the stock of Compass Diversified is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI



Earnings for Compass Diversified are expected to grow by 9.68% in the coming year, from $1.55 to $1.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Compass Diversified is -48.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Compass Diversified is -48.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Compass Diversified has a P/B Ratio of 1.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here