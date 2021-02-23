Earnings results for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

Analyst Opinion on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.53%. The high price target for CORR is $9.50 and the low price target for CORR is $5.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.25, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a forecasted downside of 7.5% from its current price of $7.84. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.50%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is 5.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

In the past three months, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.41% of the stock of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is held by insiders. 48.99% of the stock of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR



Earnings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.44 to ($0.51) per share. The P/E ratio of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is 2.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.78. The P/E ratio of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is 2.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.45. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.30. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here