Earnings results for Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cross Country Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.81%. The high price target for CCRN is $11.00 and the low price target for CCRN is $7.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cross Country Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Cross Country Healthcare has a forecasted downside of 8.8% from its current price of $9.87. Cross Country Healthcare has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Cross Country Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

In the past three months, Cross Country Healthcare insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of Cross Country Healthcare is held by insiders. 88.37% of the stock of Cross Country Healthcare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN



Earnings for Cross Country Healthcare are expected to decrease by -11.43% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Cross Country Healthcare is -18.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cross Country Healthcare is -18.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cross Country Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 2.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cross Country Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 2.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here