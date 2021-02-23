Earnings results for CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CSI Compressco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 74.62%. The high price target for CCLP is $0.50 and the low price target for CCLP is $0.50. There are currently 3 sell ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Dividend Strength: CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco pays a meaningful dividend of 2.04%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CSI Compressco has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

In the past three months, CSI Compressco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.36% of the stock of CSI Compressco is held by insiders. Only 18.39% of the stock of CSI Compressco is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP



Earnings for CSI Compressco are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.93) to ($1.06) per share. The P/E ratio of CSI Compressco is -1.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CSI Compressco is -1.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CSI Compressco has a P/B Ratio of 1.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

