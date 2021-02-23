Earnings results for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.79.

Analyst Opinion on CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CytomX Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.21, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.93%. The high price target for CTMX is $16.00 and the low price target for CTMX is $8.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CytomX Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.21, CytomX Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 36.9% from its current price of $8.92. CytomX Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. CytomX Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

In the past three months, CytomX Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of CytomX Therapeutics is held by insiders. 77.87% of the stock of CytomX Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX



Earnings for CytomX Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.78) to ($1.80) per share. The P/E ratio of CytomX Therapeutics is -7.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CytomX Therapeutics is -7.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CytomX Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 7.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here