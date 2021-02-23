Earnings results for Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.73.

Analyst Opinion on Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Digimarc in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 45.12%. The high price target for DMRC is $23.00 and the low price target for DMRC is $23.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc does not currently pay a dividend. Digimarc does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

In the past three months, Digimarc insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,196,998.00 in company stock. Only 5.54% of the stock of Digimarc is held by insiders. 46.51% of the stock of Digimarc is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC



The P/E ratio of Digimarc is -15.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Digimarc is -15.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Digimarc has a P/B Ratio of 10.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

