Earnings results for DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.11%. The high price target for DRTT is $2.00 and the low price target for DRTT is $2.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.00, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a forecasted downside of 11.1% from its current price of $2.25. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. DIRTT Environmental Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

In the past three months, DIRTT Environmental Solutions insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $291,125.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of DIRTT Environmental Solutions is held by insiders. 36.15% of the stock of DIRTT Environmental Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT



Earnings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.12) to ($0.07) per share. The P/E ratio of DIRTT Environmental Solutions is -13.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DIRTT Environmental Solutions is -13.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 1.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

