Earnings results for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Analyst Opinion on Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Diversified Healthcare Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.15%. The high price target for DHC is $7.00 and the low price target for DHC is $3.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Diversified Healthcare Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.40, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a forecasted upside of 1.1% from its current price of $4.35. Diversified Healthcare Trust has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend yield of 0.92%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Diversified Healthcare Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Diversified Healthcare Trust is 3.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Diversified Healthcare Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.70% next year. This indicates that Diversified Healthcare Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

In the past three months, Diversified Healthcare Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.24% of the stock of Diversified Healthcare Trust is held by insiders. 74.64% of the stock of Diversified Healthcare Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC



Earnings for Diversified Healthcare Trust are expected to decrease by -26.98% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Diversified Healthcare Trust is -5.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Diversified Healthcare Trust is -5.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a PEG Ratio of 0.96. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.36. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here