Earnings results for Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.56.

Analyst Opinion on Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Encore Capital Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.65%. The high price target for ECPG is $55.00 and the low price target for ECPG is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group does not currently pay a dividend. Encore Capital Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

In the past three months, Encore Capital Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.85% of the stock of Encore Capital Group is held by insiders.

Earnings for Encore Capital Group are expected to grow by 3.47% in the coming year, from $8.64 to $8.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Encore Capital Group is 4.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of Encore Capital Group is 4.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.42. Encore Capital Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

