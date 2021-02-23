Earnings results for Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Analyst Opinion on Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Entercom Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 38.76%. The high price target for ETM is $7.00 and the low price target for ETM is $1.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Entercom Communications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.83, Entercom Communications has a forecasted downside of 38.8% from its current price of $6.26. Entercom Communications has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Entercom Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

In the past three months, Entercom Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,570,000.00 in company stock. Only 16.37% of the stock of Entercom Communications is held by insiders. 46.35% of the stock of Entercom Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM



Earnings for Entercom Communications are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Entercom Communications is -1.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Entercom Communications is -1.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Entercom Communications has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

