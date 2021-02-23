Earnings results for Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Five Star Senior Living in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.59%. The high price target for FVE is $8.50 and the low price target for FVE is $8.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Five Star Senior Living does not currently pay a dividend. Five Star Senior Living does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Five Star Senior Living insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.80% of the stock of Five Star Senior Living is held by insiders. 35.07% of the stock of Five Star Senior Living is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Five Star Senior Living are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to $0.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Five Star Senior Living is 2.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of Five Star Senior Living is 2.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 42.84. Five Star Senior Living has a P/B Ratio of 0.34. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

