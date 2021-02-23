Earnings results for Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Forterra in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.25%. The high price target for FRTA is $22.00 and the low price target for FRTA is $17.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Forterra has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.89, Forterra has a forecasted downside of 10.2% from its current price of $22.16. Forterra has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra does not currently pay a dividend. Forterra does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

In the past three months, Forterra insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.84% of the stock of Forterra is held by insiders. 93.34% of the stock of Forterra is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA



Earnings for Forterra are expected to grow by 93.75% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $1.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Forterra is 46.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of Forterra is 46.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.95. Forterra has a P/B Ratio of 11.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

