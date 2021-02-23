Earnings results for Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-3.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.8.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Forum Energy Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 68.20%. The high price target for FET is $8.00 and the low price target for FET is $4.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Forum Energy Technologies has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.29, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Forum Energy Technologies has a forecasted downside of 68.2% from its current price of $18.87. Forum Energy Technologies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Forum Energy Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Forum Energy Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Forum Energy Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.30% of the stock of Forum Energy Technologies is held by insiders.

Earnings for Forum Energy Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($19.54) to ($6.95) per share. The P/E ratio of Forum Energy Technologies is -1.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Forum Energy Technologies is -1.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Forum Energy Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 0.21. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

