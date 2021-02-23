Earnings results for Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fossil Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 76.58%. The high price target for FOSL is $5.00 and the low price target for FOSL is $2.50. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fossil Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.75, Fossil Group has a forecasted downside of 76.6% from its current price of $16.01. Fossil Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group does not currently pay a dividend. Fossil Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

In the past three months, Fossil Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.00% of the stock of Fossil Group is held by insiders. 83.08% of the stock of Fossil Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL



The P/E ratio of Fossil Group is -8.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fossil Group is -8.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fossil Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here