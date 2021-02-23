Earnings results for FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Freightcar America, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.17.

FreightCar America last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 14th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. The firm earned $25.20 million during the quarter. FreightCar America has generated ($4.48) earnings per share over the last year. FreightCar America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FreightCar America in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 69.07%. The high price target for RAIL is $1.20 and the low price target for RAIL is $1.20. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FreightCar America has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.20, FreightCar America has a forecasted downside of 69.1% from its current price of $3.88. FreightCar America has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America does not currently pay a dividend. FreightCar America does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

In the past three months, FreightCar America insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $114,230.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 14.59% of the stock of FreightCar America is held by insiders. Only 25.40% of the stock of FreightCar America is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL



Earnings for FreightCar America are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.70) to ($1.21) per share. The P/E ratio of FreightCar America is -0.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of FreightCar America is -0.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. FreightCar America has a P/B Ratio of 0.42. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here