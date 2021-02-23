Earnings results for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.94.

Analyst Opinion on G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for G1 Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 86.56%. The high price target for GTHX is $82.00 and the low price target for GTHX is $21.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

G1 Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. G1 Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

In the past three months, G1 Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,825,649.00 in company stock. Only 14.49% of the stock of G1 Therapeutics is held by insiders. 77.89% of the stock of G1 Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX



Earnings for G1 Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.79) to ($3.92) per share. The P/E ratio of G1 Therapeutics is -9.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of G1 Therapeutics is -9.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. G1 Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

