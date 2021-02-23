Earnings results for Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genco Shipping & Trading in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.98, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.92%. The high price target for GNK is $11.00 and the low price target for GNK is $8.90. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Genco Shipping & Trading has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. Genco Shipping & Trading has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend yield of 0.79%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Genco Shipping & Trading does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Genco Shipping & Trading will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.76% next year. This indicates that Genco Shipping & Trading will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

In the past three months, Genco Shipping & Trading insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $67,474,388.00 in company stock. Only 1.76% of the stock of Genco Shipping & Trading is held by insiders. 79.59% of the stock of Genco Shipping & Trading is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK



Earnings for Genco Shipping & Trading are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.44) to $0.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Genco Shipping & Trading is -2.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Genco Shipping & Trading has a P/B Ratio of 0.43. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

