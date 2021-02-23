Earnings results for Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gold Resource in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.03%. The high price target for GORO is $4.50 and the low price target for GORO is $4.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gold Resource has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.50, Gold Resource has a forecasted upside of 52.0% from its current price of $2.96. Gold Resource has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource has a dividend yield of 1.44%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Gold Resource has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Gold Resource is 44.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Gold Resource will have a dividend payout ratio of 400.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Gold Resource may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

In the past three months, Gold Resource insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Gold Resource is held by insiders. 44.42% of the stock of Gold Resource is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO



Earnings for Gold Resource are expected to decrease by -75.00% in the coming year, from $0.04 to $0.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Gold Resource is -295.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gold Resource is -295.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gold Resource has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

