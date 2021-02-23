Earnings results for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is C$0.92, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.69%. The high price target for GTE is C$2.00 and the low price target for GTE is C$0.40. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of C$0.92, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) has a forecasted downside of 22.7% from its current price of C$1.19. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) does not currently pay a dividend. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE)

In the past three months, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE



The P/E ratio of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) is -0.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) is -0.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Due to a projected decrease in earnings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO), their PEG ratio cannot be calculated. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

