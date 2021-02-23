Earnings results for HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.5.

HighPoint Resources last issued its earnings data on November 14th, 2020. The reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. The business had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61 million. HighPoint Resources has generated ($10.00) earnings per share over the last year. HighPoint Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HighPoint Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 300.00%. The high price target for HPR is $75.00 and the low price target for HPR is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

HighPoint Resources has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.00, HighPoint Resources has a forecasted upside of 300.0% from its current price of $11.25. HighPoint Resources has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources does not currently pay a dividend. HighPoint Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

In the past three months, HighPoint Resources insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $256,335.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of HighPoint Resources is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR



Earnings for HighPoint Resources are expected to grow by 50.52% in the coming year, from $6.75 to $10.16 per share. The P/E ratio of HighPoint Resources is -0.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of HighPoint Resources is -0.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. HighPoint Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.04. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

