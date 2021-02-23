Earnings results for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 60.51%. The high price target for HY is $38.00 and the low price target for HY is $38.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend yield of 1.32%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

In the past three months, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling insiders have bought 41.52% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $6,576,889.00 in company stock and sold $4,647,237.00 in company stock. Only 30.91% of the stock of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is held by insiders. 43.02% of the stock of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY



The P/E ratio of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is 59.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is 59.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 44.21. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a P/B Ratio of 2.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

