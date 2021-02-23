Earnings results for Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.

Analyst Opinion on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Independence Contract Drilling in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 55.35%. The high price target for ICD is $20.00 and the low price target for ICD is $7.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling does not currently pay a dividend. Independence Contract Drilling does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

In the past three months, Independence Contract Drilling insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $367,615.00 in company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of Independence Contract Drilling is held by insiders. Only 27.68% of the stock of Independence Contract Drilling is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD



Earnings for Independence Contract Drilling are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($10.77) to ($9.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Independence Contract Drilling is -0.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Independence Contract Drilling is -0.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Independence Contract Drilling has a P/B Ratio of 0.09. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

