Earnings results for Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inogen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.95%. The high price target for INGN is $75.00 and the low price target for INGN is $35.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Inogen has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.75, Inogen has a forecasted upside of 2.0% from its current price of $52.72. Inogen has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen does not currently pay a dividend. Inogen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

In the past three months, Inogen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,488,040.00 in company stock. Only 4.83% of the stock of Inogen is held by insiders. 95.07% of the stock of Inogen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN



Earnings for Inogen are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.31) to ($0.64) per share. The P/E ratio of Inogen is -585.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Inogen is -585.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Inogen has a P/B Ratio of 3.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here