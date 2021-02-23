Earnings results for Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Koppers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.30%. The high price target for KOP is $50.00 and the low price target for KOP is $40.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Koppers has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.67, Koppers has a forecasted upside of 21.3% from its current price of $36.00. Koppers has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Koppers does not currently pay a dividend. Koppers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Koppers insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $102,617.00 in company stock. Only 5.25% of the stock of Koppers is held by insiders. 86.01% of the stock of Koppers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Koppers are expected to grow by 10.91% in the coming year, from $3.85 to $4.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Koppers is 6.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of Koppers is 6.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.58. Koppers has a P/B Ratio of 4.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

