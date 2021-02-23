Earnings results for Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kraton in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 47.09%. The high price target for KRA is $45.00 and the low price target for KRA is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kraton has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.20, Kraton has a forecasted downside of 47.1% from its current price of $40.07. Kraton has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton does not currently pay a dividend. Kraton does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

In the past three months, Kraton insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.32% of the stock of Kraton is held by insiders. 93.39% of the stock of Kraton is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kraton (NYSE:KRA



Earnings for Kraton are expected to grow by 2.65% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Kraton is -5.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kraton is -5.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kraton has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here