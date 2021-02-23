Earnings results for Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.32%. The high price target for LMRK is $15.00 and the low price target for LMRK is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Landmark Infrastructure Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.75, Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a forecasted downside of 4.3% from its current price of $12.28. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.51%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Landmark Infrastructure Partners is 123.08%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Landmark Infrastructure Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 160.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Landmark Infrastructure Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK)

In the past three months, Landmark Infrastructure Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.65% of the stock of Landmark Infrastructure Partners is held by insiders. Only 15.83% of the stock of Landmark Infrastructure Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK



Earnings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners are expected to grow by 6.38% in the coming year, from $0.47 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Landmark Infrastructure Partners is 27.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of Landmark Infrastructure Partners is 27.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.42. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

