Earnings results for Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited is estimated to report earnings on 02/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Mesoblast last released its earnings data on November 19th, 2020. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. The company earned $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.03 million. Mesoblast has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year. Mesoblast has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mesoblast in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.26%. The high price target for MESO is $20.00 and the low price target for MESO is $7.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Mesoblast has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.55, Mesoblast has a forecasted upside of 41.3% from its current price of $10.30. Mesoblast has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast does not currently pay a dividend. Mesoblast does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

In the past three months, Mesoblast insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.80% of the stock of Mesoblast is held by insiders. Only 2.80% of the stock of Mesoblast is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO



Earnings for Mesoblast are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.63) to ($0.49) per share. The P/E ratio of Mesoblast is -11.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mesoblast is -11.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mesoblast has a P/B Ratio of 2.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

