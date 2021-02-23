Earnings results for National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 02/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Analyst Opinion on National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Energy Services Reunited in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.17%. The high price target for NESR is $18.00 and the low price target for NESR is $13.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

National Energy Services Reunited has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.50, National Energy Services Reunited has a forecasted upside of 29.2% from its current price of $12.00. National Energy Services Reunited has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited does not currently pay a dividend. National Energy Services Reunited does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

In the past three months, National Energy Services Reunited insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.08% of the stock of National Energy Services Reunited is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR



Earnings for National Energy Services Reunited are expected to grow by 40.68% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.83 per share. The P/E ratio of National Energy Services Reunited is 28.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 33.32. The P/E ratio of National Energy Services Reunited is 28.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 26.27. National Energy Services Reunited has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

